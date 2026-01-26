What Manchester residents think of Andy Burnham’s Labour controversy
- Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, was blocked by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) from standing in a Westminster by-election.
- The decision followed speculation that Burnham, a former Labour MP, might return to national politics after Andrew Gwynne's resignation triggered a by-election.
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer stated the NEC's decision was aimed at conserving party resources, rather than protecting his own leadership from a potential rival.
- Voters in Manchester expressed mixed reactions, with many praising Burnham's achievements as mayor and believing he should have been allowed to run for Parliament.
- Some residents felt the decision to block Burnham should have been made by the people of Manchester, while others preferred him to remain as mayor or criticised Labour's overall direction.