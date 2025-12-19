Why speculation is growing that Angela Rayner will launch Labour leadership challenge
- Angela Rayner is reportedly writing a memoir about her life and political career, from her impoverished childhood to her rise in the Labour Party.
- The book is fuelling speculation about a potential challenge for the Labour leadership against the prime minister.
- This comes amid reports that Ms Rayner might run on a joint ticket with Wes Streeting, despite Sir Keir Starmer's recent statement that she would return to his cabinet.
- No 10 has denied claims that Ms Rayner was offered the Education Secretary role to deter a leadership bid, while some Labour MPs are reportedly calling Sir Keir a 'caretaker prime minister'.
- Despite the ongoing speculation, allies of Ms Rayner deny any leadership pact or vacancy, and Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly stated his intention to remain leader until the next election.