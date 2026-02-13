Angela Rayner backed to be next prime minster as Starmer faces more pressure
- Angela Rayner has been publicly backed by Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), to potentially replace Sir Keir Starmer.
- This marks the first time a leader of a Labour-affiliated union has openly supported an alternative to Sir Keir, with the backing contingent on a potential Labour loss in the Gorton and Denton by-election.
- A spokesperson for Ms Rayner stated there is "no contest and no vacancy" regarding the Labour leadership.
- Ms Rayner recently joined Andy Burnham in criticising Sir Keir’s "pub tax grab," advocating for a cut to VAT to ease pressure on struggling hospitality businesses.
- The criticism follows recent controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks