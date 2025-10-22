Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Angela Rayner makes first statement since resigning over unpaid stamp duty

Rayner vows to pay any taxes owed over home purchase in resignation statement
  • Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has made her first statement since resigning in September over unpaid stamp duty, describing the situation as "incredibly tough" on her family.
  • She said her error was an "honestly made mistake" and pledged to cooperate fully with HMRC, stating she would pay any taxes owed.
  • Ms Rayner expressed hope that her experience would highlight the complex tax positions faced by families with disabled children.
  • Her resignation followed her admission of paying up to £40,000 less surcharge than she should have on a Brighton home purchase, though the prime minister’s ethics adviser found she "acted with integrity".
  • She reaffirmed her commitment to working-class communities and her socialist values, with calls already emerging for her return to government.
In full

