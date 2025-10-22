Angela Rayner makes first statement since resigning over unpaid stamp duty
- Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has made her first statement since resigning in September over unpaid stamp duty, describing the situation as "incredibly tough" on her family.
- She said her error was an "honestly made mistake" and pledged to cooperate fully with HMRC, stating she would pay any taxes owed.
- Ms Rayner expressed hope that her experience would highlight the complex tax positions faced by families with disabled children.
- Her resignation followed her admission of paying up to £40,000 less surcharge than she should have on a Brighton home purchase, though the prime minister’s ethics adviser found she "acted with integrity".
- She reaffirmed her commitment to working-class communities and her socialist values, with calls already emerging for her return to government.