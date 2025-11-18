Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How ancient rocks could help against global warming

Hidden heart-shaped lake in 500-year-old volcanic rock revealed in Lake District
  • Scientists at the University of Edinburgh have identified ancient volcanic rock formations across the UK that could safely store millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide.
  • These formations, located in areas including Co Antrim, the Isle of Skye, and the Lake District, are estimated to hold over 3,000 million tonnes of industrial CO2 waste, equivalent to approximately 45 years of UK industrial emissions.
  • The process, known as carbon mineralisation, involves dissolving captured CO2 in water and injecting it deep underground, where it binds with calcium and magnesium in the rocks to form a solid mineral.
  • Specific estimates include the Antrim Lava Group potentially storing 1,400 million tonnes, the Borrowdale Volcanic Group 700 million tonnes, and the Skye Lava Group 600 million tonnes.
  • Researchers highlight this method as a practical and permanent way to mitigate unavoidable industrial emissions, adding to the UK's decarbonisation options and building on successful pilot projects elsewhere.
