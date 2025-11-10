Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tributes paid to ‘bubbly’ teenager found dead on cruise ship

FBI detectives are investigating after the death of a ‘happy’ and ‘bubbly’ teen on board a Carnival cruise ship.
FBI detectives are investigating after the death of a ‘happy’ and ‘bubbly’ teen on board a Carnival cruise ship. (Associated Press)
  • An 18-year-old, Anna Kepner, died on board a Carnival Horizon cruise ship travelling from Miami to the Caribbean on Saturday.
  • The exact circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown.
  • The FBI has launched an investigation into the incident.
  • Her family paid tribute to her, describing her as a "happy" and "bubbly" "people person" who lit up a room.
  • Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the passing and stated they are supporting the family and cooperating with the FBI.
