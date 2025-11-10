Tributes paid to ‘bubbly’ teenager found dead on cruise ship
- An 18-year-old, Anna Kepner, died on board a Carnival Horizon cruise ship travelling from Miami to the Caribbean on Saturday.
- The exact circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown.
- The FBI has launched an investigation into the incident.
- Her family paid tribute to her, describing her as a "happy" and "bubbly" "people person" who lit up a room.
- Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the passing and stated they are supporting the family and cooperating with the FBI.