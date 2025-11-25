Cause of death confirmed for teen found dead on Carnival cruise ship
- The death of Florida teenager Anna Kepner on a Carnival cruise ship has been ruled a homicide, with her cause of death identified as "mechanical asphyxia" by other person(s).
- The 18-year-old high school cheerleader’s body was found concealed under a bed in the cabin she shared with two other teens, according to her grandmother.
- Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother has been identified as a suspect in court documents filed by his parents in an ongoing custody dispute.
- Her family said they were told there were no initial signs of sexual assault and no drugs or alcohol in Kepner’s system.
- The FBI is investigating the case, which highlights the complexities of criminal investigations on cruise ships due to jurisdictional challenges and the transient nature of the crime scene.