Teen’s step-sibling ‘could be charged’ after she was found dead on cruise
- The step-sibling of Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old cheerleader found dead on a Carnival Cruise ship, could face criminal charges, according to a new court filing.
- Kepner was found dead on November 7 during a family trip from Miami to the Caribbean, reportedly wrapped in a blanket, covered in life jackets, and hidden under a bed.
- A court filing suggests the FBI may initiate a criminal case against one of the stepmother's children.
- The filing said the stepmother was unable to testify in an unrelated family matter as her testimony “could be prejudicial to her or her adolescent child in this pending criminal investigation.”
- It went on to say, “She has been advised through discussions with FBI investigators and her attorneys that a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children of this instant action."