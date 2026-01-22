Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man who disappeared after ‘botched drug smuggling operation’ is declared dead

Anthony Dugdale disappeared after travelling to France
Anthony Dugdale disappeared after travelling to France (Police)
  • Kent resident Anthony Dugdale, who disappeared 20 years ago after travelling to France, has been officially declared dead by a High Court judge.
  • Dugdale, then 43, vanished in April 2004 after taking a speedboat to Calais with a friend, with his Mercedes later found abandoned near the Belgian-French border.
  • Police investigations, initially focused on an angling trip, later concluded that Dugdale was involved in a botched drug smuggling operation across the English Channel.
  • Evidence presented in court suggested Dugdale, described as 'not an able seaman,' likely drowned after his unsuitable speedboat was hit by a container ship.
  • The declaration of death, sought by Dugdale's son, allows for the administration of his £33,000 estate, more than two decades after his disappearance.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in