Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man ‘repeatedly’ stabbed soldier outside his barracks in Kent

Footage captures screams as soldier stabbed outside barracks in Kent
  • Anthony Esan, 25, has admitted to the attempted murder of Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton outside Brompton Barracks in Chatham, Kent.
  • The incident occurred on July 23, 2024, when Esan repeatedly stabbed Lt Col Teeton, who was in uniform, before fleeing on a moped.
  • Esan pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of two bladed weapons during an appearance at Maidstone Crown Court via video-link from Broadmoor Hospital.
  • Lt Col Teeton sustained serious injuries in the attack and was present in court to hear the guilty pleas.
  • Esan, of Rochester, is scheduled to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court between February 9 and 11, following previous delays for mental health investigations.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in