Anthony Joshua’s driver charged in connection with fatal Nigeria crash
- Anthony Joshua was injured in a car crash in Nigeria, which tragically killed two of his friends.
- The incident occurred on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, where the boxer was rescued from a mangled SUV with minor injuries.
- His driver, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, 46, has been charged in connection with the fatal collision.
- Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, 2 January.
- Joshua is a 36-year-old former British two-time world heavyweight boxing champion.