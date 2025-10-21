Research finds antidepressants linked to changes in weight and heart rate
- A new review has revealed that individuals prescribed certain antidepressants may gain up to 2kg within the first two months of treatment.
- Led by King's College London, the study analysed data from 58,534 participants across over 150 studies, comparing 30 antidepressants against a placebo.
- Researchers found significant differences in side effects, including an approximate 4kg difference in weight change and over 21 beats per minute difference in heart rate between various drugs.
- For instance, amitriptyline was linked to an average 1.6kg weight gain and increased heart rate, while sertraline was associated with 0.76kg weight loss and reduced heart rate.
- Experts recommend that these findings empower patients and clinicians to make informed choices, stressing the importance of shared decision-making and routine physical health checks for those on antidepressants.