Research finds antidepressants linked to changes in weight and heart rate

Can Your Antidepressants Really Cause A Heat Stroke?
  • A new review has revealed that individuals prescribed certain antidepressants may gain up to 2kg within the first two months of treatment.
  • Led by King's College London, the study analysed data from 58,534 participants across over 150 studies, comparing 30 antidepressants against a placebo.
  • Researchers found significant differences in side effects, including an approximate 4kg difference in weight change and over 21 beats per minute difference in heart rate between various drugs.
  • For instance, amitriptyline was linked to an average 1.6kg weight gain and increased heart rate, while sertraline was associated with 0.76kg weight loss and reduced heart rate.
  • Experts recommend that these findings empower patients and clinicians to make informed choices, stressing the importance of shared decision-making and routine physical health checks for those on antidepressants.
