Four ‘violent Antifa’ European groups designated as terrorists by US
- The United States has designated four entities across Germany, Italy and Greece as global terrorists, accusing them of being "violent Antifa groups".
- U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the designations, stating the action aligns with President Trump's broader focus on left-wing organisations.
- The designated groups include Germany's Antifa Ost, Italy's Informal Anarchist Federation/International Revolutionary Front, and Greece's Armed Proletarian Justice and Revolutionary Class Self-Defense.
- Rubio indicated plans to designate these groups as "Foreign Terrorist Organizations" from November 20 and warned of targeting other Antifa groups globally.
- The groups are accused of holding revolutionary anarchist or Marxist ideologies, with specific attacks cited in Germany, Hungary and Greece.