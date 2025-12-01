Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man refuses to appear in court over Huntingdon train stabbings

Anthony Williams is accused of attempting to murder 10 people
Anthony Williams is accused of attempting to murder 10 people (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)
  • Anthony Williams, 32, is accused of attempting to murder 10 people during a mass stabbing on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on 1 November, which resulted in 11 people needing hospital treatment.
  • Williams also faces charges for attempting to murder a 17-year-old on a DLR train in east London and several other knife attacks in Peterborough on 31 October, including against a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man.
  • He failed to attend his hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, with a provisional trial date now set for 22 June 2026.
  • Train driver Andrew Johnson was credited with helping to stop the attack by requesting an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station after passengers pulled emergency alarms.
  • Cambridgeshire Police have commissioned an internal review into events preceding the mass stabbing on the LNER service.
