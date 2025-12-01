Man refuses to appear in court over Huntingdon train stabbings
- Anthony Williams, 32, is accused of attempting to murder 10 people during a mass stabbing on an LNER train from Doncaster to London on 1 November, which resulted in 11 people needing hospital treatment.
- Williams also faces charges for attempting to murder a 17-year-old on a DLR train in east London and several other knife attacks in Peterborough on 31 October, including against a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man.
- He failed to attend his hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, with a provisional trial date now set for 22 June 2026.
- Train driver Andrew Johnson was credited with helping to stop the attack by requesting an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station after passengers pulled emergency alarms.
- Cambridgeshire Police have commissioned an internal review into events preceding the mass stabbing on the LNER service.