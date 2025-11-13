‘Fortune teller’ arrested in Australia accused of £35m fraud operation
- Anya Phan, a 53-year-old self-proclaimed fortune teller and feng shui master, has been arrested in Sydney, Australia, for allegedly orchestrating a financial fraud operation worth over A$70m (£35m).
- Police allege Ms Phan exploited her standing within Sydney's Vietnamese community, persuading vulnerable members to take out large financial loans by claiming she could foresee them becoming "billionaires".
- During a raid, officers seized luxury items, financial records and A6,600 (£3,300) in casino chips.
- Ms Phan faces 39 charges, including directing a criminal group and dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception; her 25-year-old daughter, Thi Ta, was also arrested for allegedly facilitating the scheme.
- The arrests are part of Strike Force Myddleton, a widening investigation into one of Australia's largest financial crime syndicates, which began with fraudulent car financing and now implicates various professionals, with further arrests anticipated.