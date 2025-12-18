Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New poll puts Democrat ahead of JD Vance for 2028 US Election

AOC slams Trump immigration policy, warns kids arrested by ICE and fear used to target immigrants
  • A new poll indicates New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would defeat JD Vance in a hypothetical 2028 presidential election.
  • The poll, conducted by The Argument magazine and Verasight, shows Ocasio-Cortez leading Vance by 51 per cent to 49 per cent.
  • Ocasio-Cortez reacted to the poll results on X with "Bloop!" and later told The Independent that Vance is a "goober".
  • The survey, which polled 1,521 registered voters in early December, suggests JD Vance is a weak candidate.
  • Despite speculation about her presidential ambitions, Ocasio-Cortez has not confirmed her 2028 plans, though she has secured a position on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in