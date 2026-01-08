Major change to credit card used by 12 million people
- The Apple Card, used by 12 million people, will transition its issuing partner from Goldman Sachs to JPMorgan.
- The change is expected to be completed in approximately two years, during which existing cardholders can continue to use their cards as normal.
- Key features of the Apple Card, such as 3% cashback on purchases and the high-yield savings account, will remain unchanged for now.
- Mastercard will continue to serve as the payment network for the Apple Card, ensuring global acceptance and benefits for users.
- Apple said additional details about the transition will be shared with Apple Card users as the transition date approaches.