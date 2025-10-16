Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump unveils plan for massive Arc de Triomphe-style monument in US

Trump shows off model of proposed DC arch for America's 250th anniversary
  • Donald Trump officially unveiled plans for an Arc de Triomphe-style monument in Washington, D.C. to mark America’s 250th anniversary next year.
  • He wants to build the triumphal arch, resembling the Paris landmark, in a roundabout near Arlington Cemetery across from the Lincoln Memorial.
  • The so-called Arc de Trump would feature two giant white eagles and a golden angel and be built with leftover funds from his White House ballroom refurbishment.
  • Trump has also undertaken other major construction projects, including paving over the Rose Garden and transforming the Oval Office.
  • Democrats and California Governor Gavin Newsom criticized the projects, particularly for proceeding with them during a government shutdown.

