Archaeologists make groundbreaking discovery about Stonehenge
- A new study indicates that the recently discovered Durrington pit circle near Stonehenge was constructed by humans, rather than being a natural formation.
- The extensive arrangement of 20 pits surrounding Durrington Walls henge is now considered a large and unique Neolithic pit structure.
- Archaeologists employed novel scientific techniques, including electrical resistance tomography, radar, magnetometry and sedDNA analysis, to investigate the pits.
- Repeating patterns in the soil across the site provided crucial evidence supporting human involvement in the creation of the pits.
- Professor Vincent Gaffney, who led the analysis, described the pits as an “extraordinary structure” likely built during the late Neolithic period, representing a significant monument.