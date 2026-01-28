Moment first female Archbishop of Canterbury is heckled during confirmation
- Dame Sarah Mullally's confirmation as the new Archbishop of Canterbury was interrupted by a heckler on Wednesday, 28 January.
- Her appointment is historic, making her the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England's 500-year history.
- The confirmation service took place at St Paul's Cathedral.
- The heckler, who appeared to be in religious clothing, was escorted from the cathedral, though their specific words were not immediately clear.
- Dame Sarah succeeds Justin Welby, who resigned over a year ago following safeguarding failures concerning the John Smyth abuse case.