Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Deadly virus discovered on the breath of whales in the Arctic Circle

Related: Killer whales team up with dolphins to hunt in possible scientific first
  • Scientists have discovered a deadly cetacean morbillivirus in the breath of whales in the Arctic Circle, linked to mass mortality events.
  • Drones were utilised to collect exhaled droplets, known as 'blows', from humpback, sperm, and fin whales across the northeast Atlantic.
  • The highly infectious virus, which causes severe respiratory, neurological, and immune damage, was found in a humpback group, a sperm whale, and a stranded pilot whale.
  • Cetacean morbillivirus can jump between species, posing a significant threat to marine mammals and raising concerns about potential outbreaks during dense feeding aggregations.
  • Researchers hope this drone-based sampling method will enable long-term surveillance to monitor pathogens in live whales and detect threats to ocean life before they spread.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in