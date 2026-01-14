Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Deadly meteotsunami smashes into Argentina coast as beachgoers scramble

Deadly meteotsunami hits the Argentine coast
  • A meteotsunami struck beaches in Santa Clara del Mar, Argentina, on Monday, resulting in one fatality and at least 35 injuries.
  • The wall of water, reportedly up to 30ft high, surprised sunbathers as it surged onto the coast.
  • Yair Manno, a 29-year-old man from Mar del Plata on holiday, was killed after being swept out to sea and hitting his head on rocks.
  • Meteotsunamis are caused by sudden atmospheric pressure changes, distinguishing them from traditional tsunamis triggered by earthquakes.
