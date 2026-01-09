Nine-year-old girl died from single stab wound, inquest told
- Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe died from a single stab wound to her chest, an inquest heard.
- She was stabbed at her home address in Lime Close on 15 December.
- A 15-year-old boy has been charged with her murder and is due to stand trial in June.
- Aria's father, Tom Thorpe, and her mother's family paid emotional tributes, describing her as a "brave, kind-hearted and beautiful innocent soul" who loved to sing and dance.
- The coroner directed a full post-mortem report by 16 February and scheduled a review date for the inquest on 10 April, pending criminal proceedings.