Family’s heartbreaking tribute to ‘beautiful little soul’ killed in stabbing attack

Boy, 15 charged with murder of nine-year-old in Weston-Super-Mare
  • Nine-year-old Aria Thorpe was tragically stabbed to death in Weston-super-Mare on Monday night.
  • Police were called to Lime Close where Aria had suffered a single stab wound.
  • A 15-year-old boy has been charged with her murder and appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday.
  • Aria's family paid heartfelt tributes, describing her as a "beautiful little soul" who was happy-go-lucky and full of joy.
  • Her father, Tom Thorpe, expressed profound grief, recalling her "wacky ways" and the happiness she brought to their lives.
