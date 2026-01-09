Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US tourist killed in shark attack after beast tore off her arm

Witnesses described their desperate attempts to save the woman after the attack in the US Virgin Islands (file photo)
Witnesses described their desperate attempts to save the woman after the attack in the US Virgin Islands (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • A 56-year-old woman, Arlene Lillis from Minnesota, died following a suspected shark attack in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
  • She was attacked Thursday at around 4:30 p.m. at Drosch Beach in St. Croix, where she was swimming.
  • Her arm was completely severed below the elbow, and she was pulled from the water by two beachgoers, Christopher Carroll and Ryan Connot.
  • Carroll, a former lifeguard, said he rushed to help after hearing “ungodly screaming.” Despite being conscious and speaking after the attack, Lillis died on the beach due to significant blood loss.
  • The Virgin Islands Police Department said in a statement that authorities suspect that a second victim was also injured.
