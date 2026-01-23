Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Armed forces to make major change to increase recruitment

The armed forces will transition to a digitised system by 2027
The armed forces will transition to a digitised system by 2027 (MOD/Crown copyright)
  • The armed forces are investing £7.8 million to replace their paper-based medical record system, which dates back to the First World War, with a digital one.
  • By 2027, the new system will align with the digitised records currently used by the NHS, aiming to streamline processes.
  • The Ministry of Defence states the move will boost recruitment, improve deployability, and facilitate a smoother transition for personnel entering civilian life.
  • Veterans and people minister Louise Sandher-Jones highlighted that the current system slows recruitment and creates issues for those leaving the military, which the new system will address.
  • The £7.8 million contract for the new system has been awarded to Leeds-based software company The Phoenix Partnership, following a previous £2.5 million investment for the Mercury application.
