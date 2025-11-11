Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William says wearing a red poppy is a gesture of thanks to fallen soldiers

Prince William And King Charles Lay Wreaths During Remembrance Sunday Service
  • The Prince of Wales will deliver a video message for Armistice Day, emphasising that "remembrance is for everyone" and the significance of wearing a red poppy.
  • His message will be broadcast during the Royal British Legion’s virtual Remembrance Assembly on Tuesday morning, connecting children aged 9-14 nationwide.
  • William will encourage young people to remember veterans and serving members of the armed forces, highlighting their dedication and duty.
  • The Princess of Wales is scheduled to attend the Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, featuring a two-minute silence and wreath-laying.
  • Later on Tuesday, the King and Queen, joined by the Prince of Wales and other royals, will host a reception at Windsor Castle for veterans who served in the Pacific during the Second World War.
