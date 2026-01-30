Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Artemis launch date as first manned moon mission in 50 years suffers delay

Four astronauts return to Earth early in Nasa’s first-ever medical evacuation
  • NASA has postponed its first manned moon mission in 50 years due to anticipated near-freezing temperatures at the launch site.
  • The first crewed Artemis moonshot is now scheduled for no earlier than Feb. 8, a two-day delay from the original plan.
  • A crucial fueling test for the 322-foot moon rocket, initially set for Saturday, was canceled Thursday because of the expected cold weather.
  • The critical dress rehearsal is now planned for Monday, weather permitting, leaving NASA with only three days in February for the launch before potentially moving into March.
  • Commander Reid Wiseman and his crew are currently in quarantine in Houston, with their arrival at Kennedy Space Center in Florida yet to be confirmed.
