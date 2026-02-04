Comedian jailed after veteran joke triggered outrage
- Russian stand-up comedian Artemy Ostanin has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison after being convicted of inciting hatred.
- He received a five-year, nine-month sentence and a 300,000 rouble (£2,800) fine following his conviction.
- The charges stemmed from a joke Ostanin made about a legless war veteran, which caused significant outrage among nationalists and military bloggers.
- Ostanin was also convicted of offending Christians with another joke about Jesus, which angered Orthodox nationalist groups.
- His case is part of a series of harsh punishments under Russia's sweeping censorship laws, enacted in 2022, targeting those who speak critically about the Russian army.
