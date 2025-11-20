Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major UK supermarket sells stores to settle its debts

Asda enlists The Grinch for 2025 Christmas advert
  • Asda has agreed to sell 24 supermarket sites and its Lutterworth depot in a deal worth £568 million.
  • The transaction is a sale-and-leaseback arrangement, enabling Asda to continue operating the locations under 25-year lease agreements.
  • The properties will be acquired by US investment firm Blue Owl Capital, a joint venture between Blue Owl and Supermarket Income REIT, and London-based DTZ investors.
  • This strategic move aims to bolster Asda's financial position and reduce its net debt, which was £3.8 billion at the end of 2024.
  • Asda has confirmed that all affected stores will continue to operate as normal, with no anticipated changes for employees.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in