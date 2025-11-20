Major UK supermarket sells stores to settle its debts
- Asda has agreed to sell 24 supermarket sites and its Lutterworth depot in a deal worth £568 million.
- The transaction is a sale-and-leaseback arrangement, enabling Asda to continue operating the locations under 25-year lease agreements.
- The properties will be acquired by US investment firm Blue Owl Capital, a joint venture between Blue Owl and Supermarket Income REIT, and London-based DTZ investors.
- This strategic move aims to bolster Asda's financial position and reduce its net debt, which was £3.8 billion at the end of 2024.
- Asda has confirmed that all affected stores will continue to operate as normal, with no anticipated changes for employees.