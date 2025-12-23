Melodee Buzzard’s mom arrested after girl’s body was reportedly found
- Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard, has been taken into custody following DNA test results.
- Human remains found in Utah in early December have been confirmed to belong to Melodee Buzzard.
- Melodee was initially reported missing on October 14 by the Lompoc Unified School District due to her prolonged absence.
- Ashlee Buzzard had not cooperated with the investigation, failing to provide a verifiable explanation for her daughter's whereabouts.
- The last confirmed sighting of Melodee was on October 9, near the Colorado-Utah border, during a multi-state road trip with her mother.