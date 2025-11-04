Father and son ‘killed by swarm of Asian giant hornets’
- An American teacher, Daniel Owen, 47, and his 15-year-old son, Cooper, died in Laos after being attacked by a swarm of hundreds of what are believed to have been Asian giant hornets.
- The incident occurred on 15 October while the pair were on a ziplining holiday at an eco-adventure resort near Luang Prabang.
- Despite arriving conscious at a clinic and initially showing no signs of anaphylactic shock, they died hours later at a provincial hospital.
- Daniel Owen was the director of QSI International School in Haiphong, Vietnam, and his school expressed deep sadness, highlighting his 18 years of dedication to education.
- The Green Jungle Park, where the incident took place, expressed its “deepest condolences” and stated it has reviewed its existing procedures.