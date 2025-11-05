Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House ordered to ‘immediately’ provide ASL interpreters at briefings

Video Player Placeholder
Related: The White House Provides ASL Interpretation of Biden’s Address to Congress for the First Time in History
  • A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for White House briefings, following a lawsuit by the National Association of the Deaf (NAD).
  • U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali granted a preliminary injunction, mandating the immediate provision of a “simultaneous and publicly accessible feed” with ASL interpreters for briefings by Trump and his Press Secretary.
  • The NAD sued in May, arguing that the administration's failure to provide interpreters violated the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, which prohibits discrimination by executive agencies.
  • Trump's attorneys argued that requiring him to share his platform with interpreters was a “major incursion” on his prerogatives, an argument the judge found “puzzling” and without clear justification.
  • The administration is required to submit a status report by November 7 to demonstrate compliance with the order, which aims to ensure deaf Americans have equal access to critical information.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in