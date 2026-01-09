House of Lords debate on assisted dying bill risks high cost for taxpayers
- Taxpayers face a potential bill of nearly £2 million for peers to debate the assisted dying Bill in the House of Lords, based on current attendance and allowance claims.
- The financial estimate covers the 16 days allocated for the Bill's consideration, with £270,807 already disbursed for two days in September.
- The protracted debate, involving over 1,000 proposed amendments, has led to accusations of time-wasting from supporters of the Bill, while opponents argue for rigorous scrutiny.
- Campaign group My Death, My Decision believes the cost is “worth every penny” if it leads to a compassionate choice at the end of life, despite criticizing the “disproportionate” number of amendments.
- The Bill proposes allowing terminally ill people in England and Wales with less than six months to live to apply for an assisted death, subject to approval by two doctors and a panel.