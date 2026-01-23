Charity chief issues hospice warning over assisted dying bill
- Hospices across the UK are preparing for significant changes if the assisted dying bill becomes law, with concerns raised about its potential impact on the sector.
- Toby Porter, chief executive of Hospice UK, fears the controversial legislation could lead to staff and volunteer resignations, exacerbating an already under-resourced workforce.
- The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, introduced in October 2024, proposes allowing terminally ill adults with a prognosis of six months or less to opt for an assisted death.
- The bill is currently under consideration in the Lords, where it faces over 1,000 proposed amendments, prompting accusations of “sabotage” and “filibustering” from supporters.
- Further concerns include potential financial pressures on hospices, risks to their reputation and public donations, and the ethical divisions it could create among staff.