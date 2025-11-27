Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Monthly jab could provide ‘life-changing’ treatment for severe asthma

How the severity of asthma is diagnosed
  • A new monthly injection, Tezepelumab, could enable severe asthma patients to stop taking daily steroid tablets without affecting their symptoms.
  • The Wayfinder trial, led by King's College London, involved almost 300 people with severe, uncontrolled asthma who were on daily steroid medication.
  • The trial found that 90 per cent of patients treated with Tezepelumab were able to reduce their daily steroid dose.
  • Over half of the patients receiving the injection were able to stop daily steroids completely after 12 months, while two-thirds stopped having asthma attacks.
  • Experts believe this development could transform the lives of people with severe asthma, offering an alternative to steroids, which have significant long-term side effects.
