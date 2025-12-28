Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

First-of-its-kind injection for asthma to be available within months

Asthma is a condition that inflames and narrows the airways in the lungs making breathing difficult
Asthma is a condition that inflames and narrows the airways in the lungs making breathing difficult (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A new asthma treatment, depemokimab, developed by pharmaceutical giant GSK, has received marketing authorisation in the UK from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
  • Marketed as Exdensur, the ultra-long-acting biologic is the first of its kind, requiring only two injections per year to reduce inflammation in the lungs.
  • Clinical trials showed the drug reduced clinically significant asthma attacks by 54 per cent and cut hospital admissions by 72 per cent.
  • The treatment addresses conditions such as asthma and severe chronic rhinosinusitis, including those with nasal polyps, by targeting inflammation.
  • Exdensur is anticipated to be available privately in the first half of 2026, with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) later deciding on its prescription within the NHS.
