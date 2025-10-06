Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major carmaker warns of disruption caused by JLR cyber attack

Jaguar Land Rover production ‘severely disrupted’ by cyberattack
  • Aston Martin Lagonda forecasts underlying losses exceeding £110 million, marking its second financial downgrade since July and causing an 11 per cent share drop.
  • The luxury carmaker attributes the revised outlook to challenging global macroeconomic conditions, specifically citing the ongoing impact of US tariffs.
  • These tariffs are expected to lead to a mid-to-high single-digit percentage decline in wholesale volumes, with North America and Asia particularly affected.
  • Supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by a recent cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover, have also put immense pressure on smaller suppliers across the automotive sector.
  • Aston Martin is undertaking an immediate review of costs and spending, while engaging with governments to secure clarity on tariffs and seeking more proactive support from the UK government.
