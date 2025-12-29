Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Astronaut shares ‘tsunami of harassment’ she received after spaceflight

Katy Perry shares peek inside Blue Origin rocket ahead of historic all-female flight
  • Scientist Amanda Nguyen has revealed the significant mental health toll she experienced following her controversial Blue Origin space mission.
  • The historic all-female spaceflight, which included celebrities such as Katy Perry and Gayle King, faced global backlash over its cost and publicity.
  • Nguyen described the negative reactions and media coverage as an “onslaught no human brain has evolved to endure,” leading to a period of severe depression.
  • She felt her achievements as a scientist and the historical significance of her flight were overshadowed by “an avalanche of misogyny.”
  • Despite the backlash, Nguyen highlighted positive outcomes, including raising awareness for breast cancer research and becoming the first Vietnamese woman in space, and has since recovered from her depression.
