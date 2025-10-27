Home Office blasted over asylum accommodation costs
- Home Office mismanagement and incompetence have led to billions of pounds being squandered on asylum hotel contracts, according to a report by the Home Affairs Committee.
- The projected cost of asylum accommodation contracts between 2019-2029 has more than tripled from £4.5bn to £15.3bn, with millions in excess profits owed by providers yet to be reclaimed.
- MPs criticised the Home Office for its heavy reliance on costly hotels, signing contracts “in a rush” with little accountability and neglecting basic oversight.
- Dame Karen Bradley, Chair of the Home Affairs Committee, called for urgent action to reduce costs and address local concerns, accusing the Home Office of a short-term, reactive approach.
- The report highlighted that the average cost per person per night in an asylum hotel is £144.98, significantly higher than other dispersal accommodation, and warned against high-risk policy solutions.