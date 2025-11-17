Asylum reform backlash exposes divisions within Starmer’s Labour party
- Sir Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood are facing significant backlash from Labour MPs over their proposed toughening of Britain's asylum system.
- The new measures, unveiled by Ms Mahmood, are aimed at discouraging asylum seekers and facilitating the removal of those without the right to remain, drawing criticism as 'repugnant' and 'performatively cruel'.
- Key proposals include reviewing refugee status every few years, exploring overseas 'return hubs' similar to the Rwanda policy, and potentially resuming enforced returns to countries like Syria, including for families with children.
- Concerns have been raised by Labour backbenchers that the plans go too far, with some noting the endorsement of the measures by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
- The controversy highlights internal divisions within the Labour Party, adding pressure on Sir Keir Starmer ahead of the upcoming Budget.