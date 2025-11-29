Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government tightens rules on asylum seekers using taxis

Shabana Mahmood hits out at Tommy Robinson's backing of Labour's migration policy
  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced a ban on asylum seekers using taxis for most medical journeys in the UK.
  • Taxi use for medical travel will now be restricted to exceptional, evidence-based cases, such as physical disability, pregnancy, or serious illness, requiring direct Home Office approval.
  • This policy change follows a BBC investigation into "widespread" taxi use and aims to save taxpayer money by introducing alternatives like public transport.
  • All service providers are mandated to cease using taxis for these medical journeys from February.
  • The measure is part of a broader overhaul of the asylum system, which includes making refugee status temporary and increasing payments for voluntary returns.
