Shabana Mahmood to announce radical overhaul of asylum system inspired by Denmark
- Shabana Mahmood is set to announce a radical overhaul of the UK's asylum system, inspired by Denmark, promising the “most significant changes in modern times”.
- The proposed reforms will scrap permanent asylum, granting most successful asylum seekers only temporary stays and requiring them to return to their home countries once deemed safe.
- New restrictions are expected on refugees bringing family members to the UK, potentially mirroring Denmark's rule requiring applicants to be at least 24 years old.
- Under the new system, migrants seeking to remain in the UK will need to meet stringent conditions, including learning English, maintaining a clean criminal record, volunteering, working and not claiming benefits.
- Charities, including the Refugee Council and Praxis, have strongly criticised the plans, warning against compulsory volunteering and arguing that such measures will not deter dangerous journeys but will create uncertainty and separate families.