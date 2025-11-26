Man saved from crumbling building by police who pull him to safety
- Police officers rescued a man from the rubble of an exploded apartment building in Atlanta.
- Body camera footage released by the Atlanta Police Department shows officers climbing several floors to reach the individual on 18 November.
- The man, found wedged between stairwells, was pulled to safety and taken to hospital in a stable condition.
- The building manager, Integral Property Management, stated the explosion occurred during an "act of vandalism involving copper theft".
- The apartment building was vacant and undergoing renovation at the time of the incident.