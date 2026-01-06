Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Britons withdrew less cash from ATMs in 2025

A cashless society — dream or reality?
  • The value of ATM cash withdrawals in the UK decreased by four per cent to £76.7 billion in 2025, according to figures from the Link network.
  • The number of ATM transactions also fell by approximately eight per cent, with 1.27 billion recorded in 2025 compared to 1.39 billion in 2024.
  • Link, which accounts for 77 per cent of the UK's ATM transactions, reported December 19 as the busiest day in 2025, with £355 million withdrawn.
  • The average ATM withdrawal value in 2025 was just over £90, and the total number of Link ATMs declined by about five per cent to 42,403 by December 2025.
  • Despite the overall downward trend, Graham Mott, Link's director of strategy, highlighted that cash remains a vital budgeting tool and an essential payment choice for many people.
