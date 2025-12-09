Tesco issues urgent product recall for festive party food
- Tesco has issued a recall for its ‘Tesco 6 Aubergine Katsu Bao Buns' due to the potential presence of undeclared milk.
- The undeclared milk poses a health risk to individuals with dairy allergies or intolerances.
- Customers with an allergy or intolerance to milk are advised not to consume the product.
- Affected products, with a use-by date up to and including 13 December, can be returned to any Tesco store for a full refund, with no receipt required.
- The Food Standards Agency confirmed the recall, and Tesco has apologised for any inconvenience caused, stating no other products are affected by this specific issue.