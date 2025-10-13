Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four-year-old vanished from sandpit near his home

Four-year-old Gus is missing in South Australia's outback
Four-year-old Gus is missing in South Australia's outback (SA Police)
  • Four-year-old Gus Lamont went missing from a sandpit at his family's sheep station in South Australia on Saturday, 27 September.
  • A massive search operation involving hundreds of personnel, drones, and sniffer dogs was launched but has since been scaled back, with police stating his survival is unlikely.
  • Authorities found a shoe print similar to Gus's 500 metres from the property, but the trail went cold without further evidence.
  • Police have investigated theories including Gus wandering off or an animal attack, while a criminologist suggested possible third-party involvement, though no suspects have been named.
  • The disappearance has gripped the nation, leading to public support, but also the spread of fake AI images and unfounded online theories implicating the family, which a family friend described as "heartbreaking".
