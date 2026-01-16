Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Aung San Suu Kyi spent 20 years locked up – and what her future holds

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary
  • Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar's democracy icon, has now spent a cumulative 20 years in detention, marking a significant milestone in her ongoing struggle against military rule.
  • Her son, Kim Aris, highlighted that the 80-year-old remains in total isolation in prison and called for her release as a crucial step towards bringing peace to the nation.
  • Suu Kyi's periods of incarceration began in 1989, leading to her Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, with her most recent detention following the military coup in February 2021.
  • Her international reputation was severely damaged in 2017 when she defended the military against genocide allegations concerning the Rohingya Muslims at The Hague.
  • Pro-democracy groups and her son have expressed grave concerns over her health and the conditions of her confinement, urging concrete international measures for her and other political prisoners' release.
