CCTV shows British backpacker Alicia Kemp on e-scooter before fatal crash
- British backpacker Alicia Kemp, 25, from Redditch, Worcestershire, has been jailed for four years in Australia.
- She was sentenced after striking and killing 51-year-old Thanh Phan with an e-scooter in Perth.
- Kemp was found to be more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit and riding at approximately 20kph after a "bottomless brunch" and further drinking.
- Mr Phan died in hospital several days after the incident from a brain bleed, having been hit from behind by Kemp's e-scooter.
- Kemp pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death while under the influence of alcohol, violating Western Australian e-scooter laws.