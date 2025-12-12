Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

CCTV shows British backpacker Alicia Kemp on e-scooter before fatal crash

Drunk British backpacker speeds down street on e-scooter before fatal crash
  • British backpacker Alicia Kemp, 25, from Redditch, Worcestershire, has been jailed for four years in Australia.
  • She was sentenced after striking and killing 51-year-old Thanh Phan with an e-scooter in Perth.
  • Kemp was found to be more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit and riding at approximately 20kph after a "bottomless brunch" and further drinking.
  • Mr Phan died in hospital several days after the incident from a brain bleed, having been hit from behind by Kemp's e-scooter.
  • Kemp pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death while under the influence of alcohol, violating Western Australian e-scooter laws.
