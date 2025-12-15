Israeli PM Netanyahu hits out at Albanese after Bondi Beach attack
- An antisemitic terrorist attack took place at Bondi Beach on Sunday evening, 14 December 2025.
- Two gunmen opened fire on a crowd celebrating Hanukkah at an event called 'Chanukah by the Sea' near a children’s park.
- At least 15 people were killed in the attack.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated he had sent a letter to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese four months prior, warning that Australia's policy was promoting antisemitism.
- Netanyahu accused the Australian government of doing 'nothing to stop the spread of antisemitism' and failing to 'curb the cancer cells' in the country.